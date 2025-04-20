Iran Judiciary chief to visit China's Hangzhou

The Iranian judicial delegation will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (19th meeting of Heads of Judiciary of Member States) in Hangzhou, China.

In addition to speaking at the opening and closing ceremonies of the forum, he will hold bilateral meetings with the heads of judicial systems of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states.

In his speeches, Mohseni-Eje'i will propose strategic and operational solutions to further develop legal and judicial cooperation among the member states of this important organization.

MNA/ISN