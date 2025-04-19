  1. World
Six Israeli troops killed, injured in Gaza resistance ambush

TEHRAN, Apr. 19 (MNA) – One Israeli soldier was reportedly killed and five others critically injured following an ambush by resistance forces in Al-Tuffah neighborhood east of Gaza City on Saturday, local media in the occupied lands said.

According to the local Palestinian Shahab news agency, the Israeli media admitted that an Israeli officer was killed and at least five other soldiers were wounded when an armored vehicle belonging to the occupying regime's army was targeted  and detonated by the resistance in eastern Gaza.

Some of the injured were said to be in critical condition.

The media said that the resistance forces had laid a trap for the occupying soldiers in the east of the Al-Tuffah neighborhood in eastern Gaza.

The local media's news reports said that two Israeli soldiers were initially seriously injured in the ambush in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood. After that, while the rescue unit was trying to reach to the site, a planted bomb exploded, killing another soldier and wounding two others.

