IRGC may unveil new vessel "better than similar US models"

Speaking in an IRIB TV program, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy Commander Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri briefed the military achievements of the IRGC Navy in recent years.

IRGC Navy has manufactured various types of missiles, drones, and submarines, and the Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Support has also produced good submarines, Tangsiri said.

Referring to the construction of the IRIS Shahid Bagheri drone carrier, Admiral Tangsiri said, "The Shahid Bagheri vessel is a multi-purpose vessel and a naval base; this vessel can carry two missile launcher groups, which is 14 missile launcher vessels."

"We have built a vessel that is better than similar American models, and when necessary, we may unveil it," the IRGC Navy commander said, while speaking about the force's new vessels.

Asked about the Iran-US confrontation in the Persian Gulf waters, he said, "Today, the United States cannot attack our oil tankers, and if it does, we will confront it."

"The Americans cannot confront us in the Persian Gulf because we can counter them," he highlighted.

