Apr 20, 2025, 4:02 PM

One killed in Israeli drone strike in south Lebanon: MoH

One killed in Israeli drone strike in south Lebanon: MoH

TEHRAN, Apr. 20 (MNA) – Lebanon’s Health Ministry (MoH) has now confirmed that one person has been killed in the Israeli drone strike in Kaoutariyet as-Siyad, the latest such raid despite a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.

An “Israeli enemy strike on a vehicle in Kaoutariyet as-Siyad”, located inland between the southern cities of Sidon and Tyre, killed “one person and wounded another”, the ministry said in a statement, Al Jazeera reported. 

Separately, the Lebanese army announced that it had foiled an attempt to launch rockets towards Israel.

In a statement, the army said it had arrested several individuals last week belonging to an unnamed group previously involved in rocket attacks on Israel.

It also reported discovering rockets and launchers in an apartment in the Sidon area of southern Lebanon and arrested suspects, the report added.

MNA

News ID 230826
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

