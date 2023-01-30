Iran Parl. speaker warns Azerbaijan not to decide emotionally

Saying that Iran is deeply sorry for the attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran, Ghalibaf stated that the country is pursuing the incident accurately and comprehensively.

Officials of Azerbaijan are fully aware of the details of these follow-ups and close bilateral interaction is ongoing in this field, he added.

Stressing that no proof was found for considering the incident a terrorist attack, the Iranian parliament speaker stressed that emotional decisions regarding Iran-Baku ties are what the common enemies of the two countries and the ill-wishers of the Islamic world, especially the Zionist regime, are wishing for.

Any decision that can have long-term consequences should be made carefully, Ghalibaf emphasized.

Azerbaijan’s embassy in Tehran has suspended its work, the country's Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov said on Sunday.

"We have completely suspended the embassy’s diplomatic activities," he said, adding that five embassy employees are staying in Tehran to protect the building and the embassy’s property. "But they will not be engaged in diplomatic activities," he explained.

According to the diplomat, Azerbaijan’s consulate general in Tabriz will continue to operate routinely.

This decision followed the January 27 attack on the country’s embassy in Tehran, killing a security officer and wounding two more.

After interrogating the suspect, the Iranian foreign ministry as well as the judicial and security officials stressed that the attacker had carried out the attack for very personal and family reasons.

