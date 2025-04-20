Macron urges scientists work in France amid US funding cuts

Macron did not mention the US, where hundreds of scientists have been dismissed in cutbacks to research that come amid a broader clash between Trump and Ivy League universities, France 24 reported.

"Here in France, research is a priority, innovation a culture, science a limitless horizon. Researchers from all over the world, choose France, choose Europe!" Macron said in a post on X.

Trump administration officials point to the wave of pro-Palestinian protests on campuses last year as a rationale for its demands of the universities. However, critics among faculty and student groups say the measures are designed to chill speech and that campuses should be a place for freedom of expression and academic thought.

France on Friday announced the "Choose France for Science" platform, operated by the French National Research Agency (ANR), which will enable universities, schools, and research organisations to apply for co-funding from the government to host researchers.

