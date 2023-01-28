Protests against desecration of Quran held in Afghanistan

According to Naeem, protests were held in the provinces of Baghlan, Badakhshan, Balkh, Herat, Ghor, Jowzjan, Kabul, Laghman, Nangarhar, Paktia, Samangan, and others. "Tens of thousands of Afghan Muslims condemned these barbaric acts which run counter to all human norms," he noted.

The rallies came after a notorious Swedish-Danish extremist, Rasmus Paludan, received permission from Sweden’s government to burn the holy book in front of the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm less than a week ago. Paludan was being protected by the Swedish police while committing the sacrilege.

The incident was followed by Edwin Wagensveld, who heads the Dutch chapter of the German anti-Islam group Pegida's tearing pages out of the divine book during a one-man protest at The Hague, Press TV reported.

A number of Muslim countries, as well as the Arab League, the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, as well as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, condemned these actions.

MP/PR