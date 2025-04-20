French President Macron’s pledge on Palestine recognition

After much hesitation, Emmanuel Macron could recognize a Palestinian state "in June," Le Monde reported.

"We must move towards recognition [of a Palestinian state] and we will do so in the coming months," the French president said in an interview broadcast on television channel France 5.

He added that the move could be made at the UN conference due to be held in New York in June.

"I will do it because I believe that at some point it will be right and because I also want to participate in a collective dynamic, which must also allow all those who defend Palestine to recognise Israel in turn," Macron said.

Such recognition, he added, would allow France "to be clear in our fight against those who deny Israel's right to exist, which is the case with Iran, and to commit ourselves to collective security in the region".

Given its pioneering role in the Palestinian issue, this announcement may seem somewhat belated – 147 of the 193 member states of the United Nations already recognise the Palestinian state, including 12 of the 27 members of the European Union.

