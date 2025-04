An IRIB reporter says that since the atmosphere of the talks was constructive, it is likely that the three delegations of Iran, Oman, and the United States will hold a third round of talks in the coming days.

Indirect talks between Iran and the US ended as planned at around 18:00 Iran time.

The talks were held indirectly, with the mediation of Oman, at Oman's embassy in Rome.

MP/