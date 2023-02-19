Iran FM spox calls on Baku not to politicize embassy incident

In a statement on Sunday, Nasser Kan'ani responded to the remarks made by the President of Azerbaijan at the Munich security conference about a shooting at the Azeri Embassy in Tehran recently and said, "It is better to avoid any prejudice, politicization and propaganda on the issue."

"Talking to media to present non-legal interpretations of this incident is not a constructive action as the investigation and judicial process related to the case continues," Kan'ani added.

"As it was previously emphasized by the relevant Islamic Republic of Iran's authorities, the case is going through its legal process and what was announced [on the part of Iran] was based on the explicit remarks of the attacker, and naturally, all aspects of this tragic incident are being carefully and expertly investigated," the spokesman added.

He further said that as Iranian authorities have previously announced in the contacts and phone calls with the Azerbaijani side, "The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to provide the results of the investigation to the Azerbaijani side, and we are sure that in the atmosphere of cooperation and by adopting a constructive approach, they will receive the necessary answers to all the doubts and questions that might be in the minds of the officials of the Republic of Azerbaijan."

MNA