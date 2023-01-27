  1. Iran
Raeisi orders thorough investigation into embassy's incident

Raeisi orders thorough investigation into embassy's incident

TEHRAN, Jan. 27 (MNA) – President Ebrahim Raeisi has condemned the armed attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran, ordering judicial and police authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter, a vice president said.

"I would like to condemn the tragic incident of the attack on the embassy of the brother and neighborly country of Azerbaijan," Vice President for Political Affairs of Mohammad Jamshidi said in a post on his Twitter account on the incident which took place on Friday morning.

"Immediately after hearing this saddening news Ayatollah Raeisi ordered thorough investigation into it and expressed his condolences and sympathies with the government, the nation of Azerbaijan and the family of the deceased diplomat and wished the injured a speedy recovery," Jamshidi added.

