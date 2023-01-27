Iran, Azerbaijan FMs hold phone call on embassy incident

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, about the armed attack on the Azeri Embassy in Tehran.

The Iranian foreign minister expressed his condolences and grief over the incident, which led to the death of a diplomat and the injury of two other employees of the embassy, and also expressed his sympathy with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and the family of the deceased diplomat.

Amir-Abdollahian condemned the incident while emphasizing that "we should not allow this incident to negatively affect the relations between the two countries."

He suggested that in order to clarify the various dimensions of the incident, the security institutions of the two countries should follow up on and investigate the issue in close cooperation with each other.

The top Iranian diplomat also conveyed president Raeisi's condolences to the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliev, the government, the people, and especially the families of the victim over the incident.

The Azerbaijani foreign minister expressed his gratitude to the President and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the expression of sympathy and condolence message and welcomed his Iranian counterpart's suggestion to cooperate and coordinate the investigation into the incident jointly by the security and judicial institutions of the two countries to clarify the dimensions of the incident.

MNA



