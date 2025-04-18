Book on Sacred Defense: "The Story of Avini's Thought"

Vahid Yaminpour's "The Story of Avini's Thought" explores Seyyed Morteza Avini's core ideas, making it an accessible entry point for young readers interested in cultural and civilizational studies.

Eschewing philosophical jargon, the book presents Avini's theoretical framework through lectures, interviews, selected essays, and further reading recommendations.

It delves into Avini's perspectives on culture, civilization, media, and development, exploring key themes such as: the foundations of his thought within the context of Islamic civilization and Western modernity; his critique of Western development models in favor of an Islamic alternative; the role of art and media in conveying truth; the impact of the Islamic Revolution on his thought and his vision for cultural resistance; and his views on social justice and ethical responsibility.

The book examines Avini’s philosophical and ideological approach, particularly concerning Islamic civilization and Western modernity.

Avini was known for his critical stance on Western-centric development, advocating for an alternative model rooted in Islamic values and spirituality.

His perspectives on cinema, literature, and journalism emphasize the importance of art as a tool for conveying truth.

The nonfiction work also discusses how the Islamic Revolution shaped Avini’s ideas and his vision for cultural resistance against Western influence.

"The Story of Avini's Thought" explores his thoughts on justice, morality, and the responsibilities of intellectuals in shaping society. It can be said that how Iran confronts Western modernism and the position of Iran's intellectual currents in confronting it is the main topic of this book.

The book is a compilation of lectures and interviews clarifying the thoughts and theoretical framework of Avini.

Aimed at young readers beginning their studies in cultural and historical fields, the book simplifies complex philosophical ideas emphasized by Avini. It uses current events and issues as examples, and the interviews complement the lectures.

Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Qomi, the Head of the Islamic Development Organization (IDO), recommended reading the book, terming Avini as a wise artist whose status is undoubtedly that of a teacher, specifically of the thoughts and intellectual and cultural conduct of those following the path of the Islamic Revolution.

Biography of Seyyed Morteza Avini

Morteza Avini was born on September 12, 1947, in Shahr-e Rey, Iran, and completed his primary and secondary education in cities like Zanjan, Kerman, and Tehran. Later, he studied architecture at the University of Tehran’s Faculty of Fine Arts.

From a young age, he had a passion for art and actively engaged in poetry, storytelling, essay writing, and painting. Following the Islamic Revolution, he abandoned architecture and turned to filmmaking, documenting the Iran-Iraq War through several documentaries.

On April 9, 1993, while filming in the war-torn region of Fakke, Khuzestan Province, he was martyred due to a landmine explosion.

Rewayat-e Fath (Chronicle of Victory)

Rewayat-e Fath (Chronicle of Victory) is one of Avini’s most significant contributions to war documentary filmmaking in Iran.

It captures the Iran- Iraq War, locally known as the Sacred Defense, with a unique perspective that goes beyond conventional military coverage and delves into the spiritual and ideological dimensions of war, emphasizing the deep convictions and sacrifices of Iranian fighters.

Avini directed the series from the early years of the war until his martyrdom in 1993. The first episodes, which focused on Operation Valfajr 8, were produced at a time when war journalism was still evolving in Iran. His distinctive cinematic style, enriched with narration, poetic reflections, and religious themes, set the series apart from other war documentaries.

Reported by Tohid Mahmoudpour