According to the report, $41.7 million worth of handwoven carpets and gabbeh were exported from the country between March 21, 2024, and March 20, 2025, registering a three percent growth compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

In this period, Iran’s maximum volume of handwoven carpets and gabbeh have been exported to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Germany, Japan, and China, the report added.

MA/IRN