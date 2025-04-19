Iran, US seek fair, enduring, binding deal: Oman FM

Iran and the United States "have agreed to enter into the next phase of their discussions that which will ensure Iran completely free of nuclear weapons and sanctions, and maintaining its ability to develop peaceful nuclear energy," Omani foreign ministry said in a statement after the second round of talks between Tehran and Washington ended in Rome on Saturday.

"It is only in dialogue and clear communication that we will be able to achieve a mutually credible agreement and understanding for the benefit of all concerned regionally and internationally," the statement said.



"It is also agreed that the next round will take place in Muscat in the next few days.," continued the statement.

Speaking to Iranian media after the talks, lead negotiator Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that " We reached better agreement on some principles, goals in Rome negotiations."

"Iran and the US to continue indirect negotiations next Saturday," he also said, adding that " the indirect negotiations took place in positive atmosphere."

He continued to say that the "Experts will meet Wednesday to develop framework for future indirect talks with US."

