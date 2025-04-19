Optimism may be warranted but only with lots of caution

"Relatively positive atmosphere in Rome has enabled progress on principles and objectives of a possible deal," the lead Iranian negotiator Abbas Araghchi said in a post on X.

"We made clear how many in Iran believe that the JCPOA is no longer good enough for us. To them, what is left from that deal are 'lessons learned'. Personally, I tend to agree."

"The initiation of expert level track will begin in coming days with a view to hammer out details. After that, we will be in a better position to judge," he added.

"For now, optimism may be warranted but only with a great deal of caution," Araghchi said in conclusion to his post.

The Iranian foreign minister held a phone call with his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani after the talks in Rome, describing the earlier today's talks with the US as "constructive" and "a step forward."

Tajani, for his part, said that his country is ready for any further help in moving forward Iran-US talks. The two ministers had met in Rome before the talks started.

MNA

