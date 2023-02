TEHRAN, Jan. 28 (MNA) – The Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian visited two Azeri staff who were wounded after a gunman stormed the embassy in Tehran on Friday.

Speaking to reporters after the visit to the Shohadaye Tajrish hospital in the north of Tehran, the top Iranian foreign minister ruled out the attack was a terrorist action and stressed that the attacker had totally personal reasons.