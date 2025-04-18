Iran's National Army Day; Symbol of country's strength

The 29th of the Iranian month of Farvardin was named the National Army Day by the late founder of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Khomeini (RA).

National Army Day was included in the Iranian calendar after a historic letter from the late founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini in April 1979.

He voiced strong support for the Army and ordered Army troops to hold massive parades across the country on April 18 every year to express their combat readiness.

The historic decision by Imam Khomeini came after hostile propaganda for undermining the Army after its successful missions in quelling riots and separatist moves.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is set to mark its National Army Day on Friday with a grand military parade in Tehran, showcasing the country's latest defense achievements and reaffirming the Armed Forces' commitment to safeguarding national sovereignty and regional stability.

For many Iranians, Army Day is not just a military observance—it is a reaffirmation of national identity. In a region marked by instability, Iran’s Armed Forces are portrayed as a stabilizing force with a clear message: peace through strength, independence through vigilance.

Since the victory of the Islamic Revolution, particularly after the Sacred Defense, big changes have been made in the military equipment.

Almost all equipment showcased in the army parades is home-grown and enjoys advanced technology.

Up to several years ago, there were no drones in the army, while today the army has considerable might in the field of drones.

In his remarks earlier in April, Commander of the Army Ground Force, Brigadier General Kioumars Heydari, announced that a new generation of special weapons—highly effective in conflicts—will soon be unveiled.

Referring to fundamental changes in both the structure and weaponry of the Ground Force, Heydari said, “We’ve transformed operational needs into a mobile, offensive, and rapid response force. The traditional, immobile units of the past no longer exist in today’s mobile offensive ground force.”

He added that the force now enjoys 100% mobility and 100% offensive and endurance capability, which requires special weaponry tailored to those capabilities.

He emphasized that under strategic planning and the guidance of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, new weapons have been introduced into the Ground Force to replace older systems.

