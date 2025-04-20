Israel officials reportedly meet US's Witkoff in Italy

As the US and Iran held the second round of nuclear talks in the Omani embassy in Rome, informed sources revealed that Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer and Mossad chief David Barnea also traveled to Rome, Italy, to hold talks with Steve Witkoff, United States Special Envoy to the Middle East.

This meeting was held confidentially and outside the official framework of the negotiations.

According to information published in the Zionist media Haaretz, Tel Aviv not only does not have an official presence in the negotiations, but it does not even have observer status and is forced to convey its demands to the American side through unofficial channels and behind-the-scenes meetings.

Earlier on Friday, Israeli sources reported that the mentioned officials held a meeting with Witkoff in Paris.

Israeli minister of strategic Affairs Ron Dermer and Mossad chief David Barnea traveled to Paris for a meeting with US envoy Steve Witkoff to influence Washington’s nuclear talks with Iran, Walla report said.

The Iran-US negotiations, the second between the two sides, started and finished in Rome on Saturday. Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and Steve Witkoff, the U.S. president’s special envoy to the Middle East, were the top negotiators. Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi mediated by shuffling between the two sides.

A preliminary round was held in Oman’s capital, Muscat, on April 12.

The talks are aimed at reaching an agreement over Iran’s nuclear program and the removal of sanctions on the Islamic Republic. They came after U.S. President Donald Trump wrote to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, requesting that negotiations be opened into a deal between Tehran and Washington. Trump unilaterally withdrew the U.S. from a previous agreement with Iran in 2018. Ayatollah Khamenei authorized indirect negotiations.

RHM/