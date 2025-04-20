US says “very good progress” reached in talks with Iran

A senior Trump administration official, speaking on the condition of anonymity under rules set by the administration, said in a statement that the US made very good progress in talks with Iran in Rome, The Washington Post reported.

“Following the previous session, I can say this sitting was also a good one,” Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Iranian state television. “I can say the talks are moving forward. We succeeded to reach a better agreement this time about principles and targets.”

The sides sat in separate rooms at the Omani Embassy in Rome on Saturday as Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi passed messages between them.

Technical negotiations are to begin on Wednesday in Oman, Araghchi said, and the sides will meet for a third time on April 26. The technical negotiations will allow the sides to provide more “details,” he said, as they design a framework for the talks.

“We are going to meet next Saturday to study the result of their work and see how close it is to a deal,” he said.

MP/