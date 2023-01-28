Shooting in California leaves three dead, four injured

According to authorities, around 2 a.m. a call was received about shots being fired in the 2700 block of Ellison Drive in Beverly Crest, a Los Angeles neighborhood. The shooting occurred during a party, police said, according to NBC Los Angeles website.

When officers responded, they identified seven people as having been shot. Three were confirmed dead, two men and one woman.

The other local US media said that Police are investigating the shooting that occurred Saturday in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles, bordering Beverly Hills.

The initial dispatch was an “assault with a deadly weapon call” in the 2700 block of Ellison Drive at about 2:40 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division reported.

Officers arriving at the scene located two victims, who were transported to a hospital.

Detectives were called to the location at about 6:30 a.m., according to a police officer who could not confirm the number of shooting victims or if there were any fatalities.

A spokesperson with the Los Angeles Fire Department could not be reached to determine how many people were transported from the scene to a hospital.

