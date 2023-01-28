Azeri embassy staff member doing well after op. in hospital

Local Azerbaijani media "Trend" has cited the Spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada as saying in a statement on Saturday that Vasif Taghiyev, an employee of the security service of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran, who neutralized the gunman during an attack on the diplomatic mission on January 27, has been successfully operated on and is now in good condition.

According to Hajizada, Taghiyev’s condition is satisfactory.

Besides, the Head of the Iranian Shohadaye Tajrish Hospital Shahram Alamdari said that the condition of embassy employees injured in the attack is satisfactory.

According to Alamdari, Taghiyev, who received bullet wounds in the shoulder and jaw, was operated on.

"Now his condition is assessed as good," he noted.

According to Alamdari, another injured employee was also operated on, a bullet was removed from his body, and he's currently in good condition.

"Both patients are now in good condition and we hope they will recover soon," the hospital's head added.

A gunman attacked the Ezerbaijan Repblulic Embassy in Tehran on Friday morning and killed the head of the security team in the embassy and injured two other members of the team before he was apprehended.

After interrogating the suspect, the Iranian foreign ministry as well as the judicial and security officials stressed that he had carried out the attack for very personal and family reasons.

MNA