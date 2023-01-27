Serious investigation into attack on Azeri embassy underway

In a statement on Friday on earlier today's attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran, Nasser Kan'ani, the foreign ministry spokesman stressed that the Iranian security forces took swift action to apprehend the attacker and he is now under investigation.

"At the special order of the country's political and security authorities, the issue is under investigation with high priority and sensitivity in order to determine the dimensions of this action and the attacker's motive," the spokesman added.

He said that the preliminary investigations show that the attacker's motive was personal, adding the investigation in to the matter will continue and the results will be announced to the media.

MNA