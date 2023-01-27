  1. Politics
Jan 27, 2023, 12:29 PM

Iran FM spokesman:

Serious investigation into attack on Azeri embassy underway

TEHRAN, Jan. 27 (MNA) – The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman has offered condolences to Azerbaijan over the death of one person in an assault on the embassy in Tehran, stressing the Iranian authorities have launched a serious probe into the matter.

 In a statement on Friday on earlier today's attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran, Nasser Kan'ani, the foreign ministry spokesman stressed that the Iranian security forces took swift action to apprehend the attacker and he is now under investigation.

"At the special order of the country's political and security authorities, the issue is under investigation with high priority and sensitivity in order to determine the dimensions of this action and the attacker's motive," the spokesman added.

He said that the preliminary investigations show that the attacker's motive was personal, adding the investigation in to the matter will continue and the results will be announced to the media.

