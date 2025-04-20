  1. Economy
Apr 20, 2025, 3:46 PM

Iran’s rail transit reaches 5 million tons in one year: CEO

TEHRAN, Apr. 20 (MNA) – The chief executive of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways has put the volume of the country's rail transit in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended March 20, 2025) at five million tons.

Jabbar Ali Zakeri, who is the deputy minister of roads, noted that the country’s rail transit volume will reach eight million tons before the termination of the current Iranian calendar year (to end March 20, 2026).

He went on to say that the development of the transit industry will generate foreign exchange for this sector, adding that the volume of transit in the country will reach 40 million tons in the long term upon the completion of the construction operation of the East-West and North-South corridors.

Two major contracts in the field of locomotives will probably be unveiled within the next two months, the deputy minister of roads and urban development added.

