Iran Army possesses ‘ultra-secret, AI-powered’ weapons

We possess highly advanced weapons, some of which are secret or even ultra-secret. These are extremely sophisticated systems that utilize artificial intelligence. Although still classified as conventional weapons, their capabilities are exceptional,” Brigadier General Kioumars Heidari said on Saturday, as quoted by PressTV.

The commander, who was speaking during an interview with Iran’s al-Alam news network, emphasized that these systems had not been publicly disclosed over strategic concerns, but were fully operational.​

Heidari highlighted a significant transformation within the Ground Force since Iraq’s 1980-88 imposed war on Iran that had seen it shift from a traditional structure to a modern, dynamic, and highly mobile force.​

“Today, our ground units are capable of fast movement, high maneuverability, full offensive capabilities, and rapid intervention,” he said.​

The senior military official further noted that the Ground Force had employed weapons and systems, which were among the most advanced globally, enabling comprehensive situational awareness and security coverage across the country’s borders.​

The commander detailed that the force had deployed 10 divisions along various border areas, strategically positioning them to ensure comprehensive intelligence and security coverage.​

He, however, warned that the deployment did not mean that all threats had been eliminated. “Rather, it is intended to establish lasting security and a preventive presence on the borders.”​

Heidari also mentioned that in the final three months of the previous Persian calendar year -- which starts in March every year, the Ground Force had conducted three large-scale military exercises in the eastern, western, and coastal areas of the country.​

The official went on to say that in light of existing threats and the force’s forward-looking assessment of future dangers, it had managed to maintain its technical and operational readiness.

“Our eyes are wide open, and our hands are on the trigger. If any threat materializes, we will not grant the enemy the chance to survive."

Addressing modern warfare threats, Heidari stated that the Ground Force had established specialized divisions to counter cyber threats and had significantly enhanced its cyber defense capabilities.​

“Our cyber units are now operating with the highest level of technological sophistication and capabilities,” he said.​

The commander reaffirmed strong cohesion and mutual reinforcement between the Army and Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) across all domains, namely land, sea, and air.​

Recently, President Masoud Pezeshkian hailed Iran’s Armed Forces for their strength and preparedness, stating that the Army served as a model for other nations and had never deviated from its authoritative structural composition. ​

The president reaffirmed that Iran had become an “undisputed power in the [West Asia] region” thanks to the country’s Army troops and security forces.​”

