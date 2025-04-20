Ukraine attempts to attack Russian positions

At night, the Ukrainian forces ATTEMPTED ATTACKS on Russian positions in the areas of the settlements of Sukhaya Balka and Bogatyr in the Donetsk People's Republic.

They were repelled. Russia's Defense Ministry added that Ukrainian troops:

▪️launched 48 aircraft-type UAVs,

▪️fired 444 artillery and mortar rounds

▪️carried out 900 drone strikes using quadcopters,

▪️carried out 12 strikes on the border areas of Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod regions, with 33 UAV attacks and seven bomb drops.

As a result, there are casualties and injuries among the civilian population, and damage to civilian infrastructure.

MNA/