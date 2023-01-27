Foreign, interior ministers discuss Azeri embassy's incident

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Ahmad Vahidi, the foreign and interior ministers held a meeting in Tehran on Friday to discuss the possible goals and motive of an armed attacker who killed one and wounded two more this morning in an attack in the Azerbaijani embassy.

Based on the preliminary evidence, the assailant had a totally personal motive for the assault.

Necessary security measures have been taken to secure the continuation of the normal activities of the embassy and the diplomats in the embassy in Tehran, and judicial and security investigation is underway by the judicial and security officials to find out the motive of the assailant.

In the incident, the attacker killed one and injured two more.

In a statement earlier today, Nasser Kan'ani, the foreign ministry spokesman offered condolences to Azerbaijan, adding the investigation into the matter will continue and the results will be announced to the media.

