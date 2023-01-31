Why Azerbaijan recent positions are not constructive?

The terms used in the position of some officials of the Republic of Azerbaijan, who were expected to seek to calm the atmosphere, actually caused the escalation of tension and the emergence of new challenges.

This is while all the proofs and pieces of evidence, including the confessions of the attacker, indicate that the motive behind this action was personal, and therefore, the use of false expressions such as terrorist or planned incident, which was made by the Azeri authorities, is totally unacceptable.

Also, due to the importance the Islamic Republic of Iran attaches to relations with Azerbaijan, the country immediately reacted to this incident at the highest level and took any measures possible to treat the injured, honor the killed diplomat, and alleviate the suffering of the embassy staff and their families.

On the other hand, the attacker, according to his own confessions, had visited the Azerbaijan Embassy several times to find out about the condition of his wife and did not receive any response. The Embassy of Azerbaijan also did not respond to the written request of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran to determine the condition of the attacker's wife.

It was expected that the reaction of the Azerbaijani government to this incident would be aimed at solving the problem, but the non-diplomatic stances that can be misused by the anti-Iran media to divert the relations between the two countries towards increasing tension will definitely not have a constructive effect.

This is while, although several terrorists and their supporters in the Shah Cheragh terrorist attack had Azerbaijani passports, the Islamic Republic of Iran never tried to view the issue as the existence of coordination between the terrorists and the Azerbaijani government.

On the other hand; the evacuation of Azeri diplomats from Iran and the suspension of the activities of Azerbaijan's political mission in Tehran, which of course does not mean the termination of relations, while it is an unjustifiable action, is more like an attempt to create a propaganda atmosphere against Iran.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has always welcomed a warm relationship with the Azeri government and nation and despite some differences of opinion regarding the country's political, security, and media measures, it has adopted an intelligent tension management approach to not allow Tehran-Baku ties to be damaged.

Although there has been no change in Iran's strategic policy towards Azerbaijan and the fact Tehran always seeks to improve all-round relations with Baku, the government of the Republic of Azerbaijan should pay close and fair attention to the roots of the tragic incident of the embassy attack, should seek to calm the situation and cooperate to overcome the current unpleasant situation instead of acting in a way that increases the tension.

