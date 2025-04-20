Israeli FM issues warning to France

Referring to French President Emmanuel Macron’s announcement that the French are minded to recognise a Palestinian state soon, Sa'ar said, “I hope they are not. We hear from them that a decision hasn’t been taken yet. I think it would be a grave mistake for France to do that."

"They will lose regional influence, they will harm their position. They will not create a Palestinian state by this wishful or imaginary decision,” he claimed.

“It will decrease the chances of achieving peace and stability in the future,” he further stressed.

He warned that Israel may respond unilaterally if France chooses to act. “Such a decision will be a huge mistake, and it will also push Israel into a corner, and force it to take decisions on unilateral steps by itself. If someone is trying to prejudge the outcome of future possible negotiations, we can do it as well.”

