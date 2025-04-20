Over 30 Chamber of Commerce’s chiefs to attend Iran Expo 2025

Speaking at a news conference of Iran Expo 2025, Ali Chagharvand noted that over 30 chairmen of the Chamber of Commerce will participate in the exhibition, which will be held at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds.

He pointed out that African and American traders have shown their vehement interest in participating in this edition of the exhibition to showcase their latest achievements and products.

In this edition of the exhibition, the maximum number of trade delegations belongs to Pakistan as compared to the other countries, he added.

The 7th Export Potential Exhibition of the Islamic Republic of Iran will be held at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on April 28 and will run through May 2, 2025.

