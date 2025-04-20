8 killed, 25 injured in traffic collision in southern Egypt

A lorry hit a pickup truck which was carrying workers and children on the desert road of Tuna El-Gebel village, the office said. The statement urged residents to use safe means of transport, as pickup trucks are designed to transport goods, not people, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the statement, Minya province has been addressing its transportation problems over the past few months, banning pickup trucks from commuting people inside cities or on highways, and issuing licences to microbuses.

MA/PR