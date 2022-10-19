Iran to announce sanctions on western individuals, bodies

The list of sanctioned individuals and institutions will be announced within hours, according to the Iranian top diplomat.

Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks while he was visiting Iran's EB House on the occasion of the beginning of EB Awareness Week.

Saying that imposing unilateral sanctions have become a modern tool to violate human rights, Amir-Abdollahian slammed the act of some countries who were after chaos and terror, but they shed crocodile tears for the young lady who recently passed away in Iran.

Iran's foreign minister cited that the officials and institutions that were involved in the process of imposing such anti-Iranian sanctions will be concluded in the terrorist blacklist of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and they will be considered terrorist groups.

Expressed sorrow for the condition of EB patients and their suffering, Amir-Abdollahian stated, "There are 1,300 EB patients in the country, and Sweden refuses to give special bandages to these patients." He added that Westerners have repeatedly declared that sanctions do not include patients and medicine but in practice, they act the opposite.

