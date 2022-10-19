EU to sanction 8 Iranian people, entities over drone claim

In continuation of the western countries' hostile and futile moves against Iran, the European Union governments have provisionally agreed to impose sanctions on eight people and entities over the alleged use of Iranian-made drones in Russian strikes on Ukraine, three diplomats said, according to Reuters.

It seems that the bloc's decision is part of a western scenario with the aim of putting more pressure on Iran to give in to their demands in the talks on removing the sanctions.

Other western countries outside the EU like the US, the UK, and Canada have already imposed sanctions in support of rioters in Iran. The new EU sanctions will come after their sanctions on Monday over the human rights violations by Iran during recent western-premeditated riots.

According to a Reuters report today, new EU sanctions will be imposed on eight people and entities this time.

The move by the EU comes a day after Ukraine's foreign minister said on Tuesday he was submitting a proposal to President Volodymyr Zelensky to formally cut diplomatic ties with Tehran over the claim that Russia uses Iran-made drones in the conflict.

A European Commission spokesperson said there was widely-shared political agreement from foreign ministers meeting in Luxembourg on Monday that the EU should react swiftly.

"Now that we have gathered our own sufficient evidence, work is ongoing in the Council with a view to a clear, swift, and firm response," the spokesperson told the EU's executive's daily news conference. The Council is the grouping of EU governments.

In the latest reaction to the allegations, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kan'ani rejected on Monday that Tehran has helped any sides of the conflict militarily. Kan'ani also said in a statement on Tuesday that Tehran is ready to resolve ambiguities over the accusations leveled by western countries.

KI