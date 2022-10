According to the tweet posted by the spokesperson of the Armenian foreign ministry, Amir-Abdollahian is scheduled to meet with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan, as well as the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Vovayi Pashinyan and other Armenian officials.

According to statement, the foreign ministers of Iran and Armenia are set to participate in the opening ceremony of the Iranian Consulate General in Kapan on Friday.

MP/FNA14010728000370