FM calls for enhancing Iran-Armenia trade volume to $3 bn

The Iranian and Armenian sides during the meeting discussed the bilateral relations between Tehran and Yerevan as well as the situation in the region.

Iran's top diplomat Hossein Amir-Abdollahian also stressed the importance of developing relations with neighbors and expressed Iran's support in establishing permanent peace between the Republics of Azerbaijan and Armenia. He also emphasized the necessity of strengthening intra-regional economic and cultural cooperation in order to strengthen the neighborhood.

Amir-Abdollahian considered the opening of the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Kapan as a factor for developing relations between the two countries, especially in the field of trade, transportation, and transit, and welcomed the opening of the Consulate General of the Republic of Armenia in Tabriz.

Referring to the current amount of seven hundred million dollars in commercial exchanges between the two countries and the existence of capacity for increasing this amount in different fields, Amir-Abdollahian called for increasing this amount to three billion dollars.

Stressing the need to preserve and develop the North-South corridor from Armenia, the Iranian foreign minister added that the Islamic Republic of Iran is against any geopolitical changes in the borders of the region.

Saying that Iran is against the presence of foreigners in the region, Amir-Abdollahian added that the regional problems should be solved by the countries of the region.

The Armenian prime minister, for his part, appreciated Iran's position regarding regional issues and the country's assistance in establishing peace and stability in the Caucasus region. Pashinyan also emphasized the need for expanding cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

saying that Iran's positions in the nuclear negotiations are logical, Pashinyan congratulated the opening of the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Kapan and considered it as a sign of the will of the two countries to develop bilateral relations and cooperation.

Heading a political and parliamentary delegation, Amir-Abdollahian on Thursday evening arrived at the Armenian capital of Yerevan.

