Iran not to remain idle in face of US hostile actions

In a telephone conversation with Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik on Monday, President Ebrahim Raeisi of Iran referred to several international issues as well as Tehran-Muscat ties.

Stating that Iran and Oman are currently enjoying the highest level of trust and cooperation in the political field, Raeisi assessed the relations between Tehran and Muscat in various fields as growing.

Highlighting the resolve of the Islamic Republic of Iran to diversify and deepen its relations with Oman, the Iranian president expressed hope that the process of interactions and exchanges between Iran and Oman will continue to grow like the past year.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ebrahim Raeisi also pointed to the US miscalculation and involvement in inciting and fomenting the recent riots in Iran, stressing that the US mistakenly thought that their sanctions would stop the Iranian nation, but when they saw that the Iranian nation was not stopped by the sanctions and it was continuing to grow and make progress, they turned to create sedition against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He further warned Washington that the Iranian nation will not remain idle in face of US hostile actions.

The Omani Sultan, for his part, said he personally follows up on the implementation of the agreements with Iran and stated that the bilateral relations between the two countries are progressing and both nations are benefiting from the growing trend.

