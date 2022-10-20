Canada imposes new anti-Iran sanctions in support of rioters

In continuation of the western countries' hostile and futile moves against Iran, Canada announced new sanctions on 10 Iranian individiuas and entities.

The move came after similiar moves by other western countries inlucindg the EU member states, the UK and the United States which seems to be a part of a scenario with the aim of putting more pressure on Iran to give in to their demands in the talks on removing the sanctions.

The list of 6 individuals sanctioned by the Canada foreign ministry includes Iran’s Deputy Interior Minister Seyyed Majid Mirahmadi; Mohammad Karami, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Operational Base in Sistan and Baluchistan; Ezzatollah Zarghami, former head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting Corporation; Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh, former head of the Iranian National Security and Foreign Policy Commission; Soghra Khodadadi Taghanaki, current director of Qarchak Women’s Prison; and Abbas-Ali Kadkhodaei, former speaker of the Constitutional Council.

The Guardian Council, Assembly of Experts, Expediency Discernment Council, and Fars News Agency are also the sanctioned entities.

