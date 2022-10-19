Iran blacklists some UK individuals, entities

The sanctions include the ban on issuing visas and the impossibility of entering the above-mentioned individuals into Iran, confiscation of their property and assets in the territory of Iran, and the blocking of their bank accounts in the financial and banking system of Iran, the Iranian foreign ministry statement read on Wednesday.

It added these sanctions will also take into account the possibility of the prosecution of those individuals due to their involvement in criminal actions.

The list of UK individuals and entities will be published in English by Meh later.

MNA