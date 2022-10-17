Iran to announce reciprocal sanctions against EU entities

Nasser Kan’ani strongly condemned the decision of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the European Union to impose unilateral sanctions against some Iranian officials and entities and considered it a violation of international law and a clear example of interference in the internal affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

It is deeply regrettable that specific political motivations and also relying upon baseless, distorted information and fabricated claims by the opponents of the Iranian nation and well-known media affiliated with them, are the basis of such a wrong and unconstructive decision, Kan’ani added.

He evaluated the sanctions decision of the Council of Ministers of the European Union as indicator of continuation of a biased approach and instrumental use of human rights to achieve political goals, and called such a decision fundamentally rejected, ineffective and invalid.

While rejecting all the accusations against Iranian individuals and entities, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman added that Islamic Republic of Iran, in response to today's move taken by the Council of Foreign Ministers of the European Union against Iran, will soon impose sanctions against European individuals and entities reciprocally, details of which will be announced.

MA/5611242