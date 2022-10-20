Iran's top diplomat arrives in Armenian capital for talks

Upon his arrival, Amir-Abdollahian was welcomed by the Armenian foreign ministry's high-ranking officials.

Amir-Abdollahian is visiting Yerevan at the invitation of his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan.

The Iranian foreign minister is set to hold meetings with several Armenian officials including PM Nikol Pashinyan.

The foreign ministers of Iran and Armenia are set to participate in the opening ceremony of the Iranian Consulate General in Kapan on Friday.

"We are looking for long-term cooperation between the two countries and a document will be drawn during this trip," the top Iranian diplomat stated upon his arrival in Yerevan.

"We are against the presence of foreigners in this region, both in Azerbaijan and Armenia," he added.

Expressing satisfaction with the volume of trade exchanges between Iran and Armenia that has increased over 43% compared to last year, Amir-Abdollahian said, "We hope to see a higher level of trade between the two countries."

MP/5613399