Defending human rights on Iran's foreign policy agenda

Iranian Foreign Minister met and held talks with Ali Rezvani and Ameneh Sadat Zabihpour, two IRIB journalists who were illegally designated in the sanction list by the US Department of the Treasury on Nov. 16.

The Iranian top diplomat appreciated Zabihpour and Rezvani for their sincere efforts in broadcasting the news.

Amir-Abdollahian also considered the professional performance of these two journalists in covering Iran's developments as the reason behind the sanctions imposed on them.

Although Western politicians claim that they support media freedom, in practice, they have shown that they act in a hypocritical manner, the Iranian foreign minister emphasized.

Supporting those who have been boycotted and defending human rights is of the responsibilities of the Iranian foreign policy apparatus, he said.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry, with all its might, will support the rights of those who have been subjected to cruel, inhuman sanctions which are against human rights and freedom of expression, he stressed.

The US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), imposed sanctions on IRIB chief Peyman Jebeli, head of IRIB World Service and the CEO of English-language Press TV television news network Ahmad Norouzi, IRIB Vice Director General Mohsen Barmahani, Director of Press TV’s Programs Department Yousef Pour-Anvari, as well as IRIB senior correspondents Ali Rezvani and Ameneh Sadat Zabihpour.

OFAC alleged that IRIB had broadcast “hundreds of forced confessions of Iranian, dual national, and international detainees in Iran.”

