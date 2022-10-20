Delivering weapons to Russia against Ukraine baseless claim

Saying that he had a phone conversation with EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell, the Iranian foreign minister wrote in a tweet, "I reminded that our clear policy is to oppose the war and its escalation in Ukraine."

"The claim of sending Iranian missiles to Russia for use against Ukraine is a baseless claim. We have defense cooperation with Russia but delivering weapons and drones against Ukraine is not our policy," he added.

Also in this regard, Iran’s ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations Amir Saeed Iravani categorically rejected “unfounded and unsubstantiated” claims that Tehran has transferred UAVs to Moscow for use in the war in Ukraine while speaking to reporters after a Security Council closed-door meeting on Wednesday.

Also, Russia’s Deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Wednesday that the drones found in Ukraine are not Iranian but Russian-made, explaining that images of the drones downed in Ukraine clearly have Russian inscriptions on them.

