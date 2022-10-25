Iran condemns Israeli military raid on Nablus

In a statement on Tuesday afternoon, Nasser Kan'ani, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman pointed to the continuation of the crimes and terrorist actions of the Zionists in the West Bank, including the blockade and attack on Nablus, and demanded the international community's silence in the face of Zionists genocide of Palestinians.

Praising the brave resistance of the people, especially the Palestinian youth in Holy Quds, Jenin and Nablus, Kan'ani called for support from other nations and governments across the world for the liberatory struggle of the Palestinian people until the end of the occupation of the Palestinian lands.

The spokesman further criticized the United States and some Western countries for their hypocritical stances and double standards when it comes to human rights issues and stated, "Their unconditional support of the usurping Zionist regime and the regime's daily crimes against the oppressed Palestinian nation is the biggest example of human rights violation, something that has been going on for many decades."

