9 anti-Zionist operations launched by Resistance in past day

According to Palestinian sources, Resistance forces launched the operations in Nablus, Tulkarm, Jericho, Hebron, and Jenin city in the West Bank.

In the latest operation launched Saturday night, the Resistance forces targeted the Zionists' permanently-staffed Jalameh checkpoint with explosive devices.

Earlier on Saturday morning, Palestinian Resistance forces conducted a shooting operation against the Zionists after the Israeli regime's troops raided the Balata camp in Nablus.

Palestinian sources reported that the Zionist regime's soldiers detained a Palestinian youth residing in the Balata camp during their raid on the area.

Media sources had previously announced that the Quds operation resulted in the injury of 22 Zionists and the death of another Zionist.

Two powerful explosions hit the main bus terminal in Ramot intersection in the west of the Occupied Lands.

After these two explosions in Al-Quds, the Palestinian Resistance groups emphasized in separate statements that this courageous operation is a natural response to the crimes and aggressions of the occupying regime of Israel and its Zionist settlers in the Occupied Lands, Al-Aqsa Mosque and other Palestinian cities and towns.

RHM/IRN84954216