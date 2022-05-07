  1. Culture
Iranian documentary to vie at Millennium FilmFest. in Poland

TEHRAN, May 07 (MNA) – Iranian documentary 'Water, Wind, Dust, Bread' directed by Mehdi Zamanpour Kiasari, will take part in the 19th edition of the Millennium Film Festival in Poland.

The 25-minute documentary 'Water, Wind, Dust, Bread', which took more than a year to produce, is a delicate narrative of the life of two children named 'Abolfazl' and 'Setayesh' who experience a different life.

The documentary has been previously screened at the 18th edition of ZagrebDox, the International Documentary Film Festival and the 24th edition of the Thessaloniki Documentary Festival in Greece and a special screening section of the 15th Miradasdoc International Film Festival in Spain.

It is also scheduled to take part in the 32nd edition of the MEDIAWAVE International Film in Hungary and the 10th Seoul Int'l Children's Film Festival in South Korea.

The 19th edition of Poland's biggest film festival will take place in cinemas from May 13 to 22 and online on mdag.pl from May 24 to June 5. This year’s program features films by outstanding filmmakers and hits from the world’s top festivals.

