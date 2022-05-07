'Zalava' to compete at two US film festivals

'Zalava' will be screened at the Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Film Festival which is being held from May 5 to May 19.

The Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Film Festival is a springtime film festival in the US state of Minnesota that has been held since 1981.

Overlook Film Festival would be the second film festival where Amiri's film would be screened at. The event is slated to be held on June 2–5, 2022.

The Overlook Film Festival is a 4-day celebration of all things horror held in America’s New Orleans.

The film also last month was screened at the Jim Thorpe Independent Film Festival in Pennsylvania and was nominated for best picture at the festival.

Navid Pourfaraj, Pouria Rahimi-sam, and Hoda Zeinolabedin are among Zalava's cast.

The synopsis of 'Zalava', a ghost story with elements of noir and melodrama set in pre-revolution Iran, reads, "When a village is claimed to be possessed, an atheist police officer attempts to denounce the exorcist in charge, whom he believes is nothing but a fraud."

