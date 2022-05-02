8th Iranian Film Festival Zurich to kick off late May

Twelve feature films will be participating in the film festival, including 'The Rain Falls Where It Will' by Majid Barzegar, 'At the end of Evin' by Mehdi Torab Beigi, 'Titi' by Ayda Panahandeh and several others.

Some of the films have never been screened in Iran.

A film by a non-Iranian filmmaker from Swiss will also be screened at the festival.

The Iranian Film Festival of Zürich (IFFZ), is being organized to fill the cultural gap between Iranians and Swiss as well as the many foreigners living in Switzerland. Each year the festival presents the Swiss audience with a selection of the best contemporary feature films, fiction and documentaries from all generations of Iranian filmmakers in Zürich. The IFFZ defines itself as a platform for presenting the Iranian culture and tradition and for building a bridge between different cultures by the means of the universal language of art, especially the 7th art, cinema.

