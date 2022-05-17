Iran to invite 12 states to discuss fight against dust storms

Ali Mohammad Tahmasebi Birgani, Secretary of the National Iranian Taskforce Against Dust Storms said that "More than 90% of the dust that damages the environment comes from outside Iran."

He said that the air pollution from the dust storms causes a lot of damage to the people's health in addition to the environment.

Tahmasebi Birgani also said that the National Iranian Taskforce Against Dust Storms has formed a working group to discuss the matter with the neighboring countries.

The Iranian officials also noted that the environment ministers of 12 countries will also be invited to Iran in July to hold a summit on a comprehensive action plan on the dust storms problem.

KI