Nazerian, who was professional in the field of dubbing, passed away on Monday in a hospital in Tehran due to a heart attack.

She began her artistic career in 1988 with theatre activities.

She has acted in several TV series. She lent her voice to famous foreign and domestic actresses, including Ingrid Bergman, Lauren Bacall, Sophia Loren, Diane Keaton, and Elizabeth Taylor.

Mehr News Agency offers condolences to her family.

ZZ/5474930