Iranian documentary goes to Hungarian, South Korean festivals

Directed by Mehdi Zamanpour Kiasari, 'Water, Wind, Dust, Bread' is slated to be screened at the 32nd edition of the MEDIAWAVE International Film in Hungary and the 10th Seoul Int'l Children's Film Festival in South Korea.

The 25-minute documentary 'Water, Wind, Dust, Bread', which took more than a year to produce, is a delicate narrative of the life of two children named 'Abolfazl' and 'Setayesh' who experience a different life.

The documentary has been previously screened at the 18th edition of ZagrebDox, the International Documentary Film Festival and the 24th edition of the Thessaloniki Documentary Festival in Greece and a special screening section of the 15th Miradasdoc International Film Festival in Spain.

ZZ/5473847